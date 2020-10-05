Details of Edinson Cavani contract at Manchester United after medical goes well

According to ESPN’s Rob Dawson, with Edinson Cavani’s medical with Manchester United going ‘well’, the experienced striker is now set to sign a two-year contract with the Premier League giants.

Dawson reports that the contract will include a smart clause, both Cavani and United will have the option to sever ties after the first year if they wish to.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could of course do with another centre-forward to challenge Anthony Martial, but some fans and pundits alike will believe that the team’s defensive issues are more concerning.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that the 33-year-old was demanding wages of €10m per season, whilst an agreement has been reached for the agents’ fee to be just shy of €10m.

Cavani's medical has gone well. Set to agree two-year contract with break clause available to club and player next summer. Due to sign this afternoon with announcement to follow. Telles deal all but done. Fee of €15m with €2m in add-ons. Four-year contract plus an option. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) October 5, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona star agrees to join Manchester United, transfer terms being negotiated Approach made: Arsenal make move to sign long-standing target Thomas Partey Manchester United agree deal to sign exciting winger in €30m move

Cavani is set to arrive on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain in May. The striker’s time with the club ended on a sour note despite all that he achieved.

The Uruguayan played second-fiddle to Mauro Icardi last season, but still managed to score seven goals and contribute three assists in 22 appearances for PSG last season.

Cavani certainly has the experience that could be a massive help to a young United side, he won 19 trophies with PSG, whilst also boasting a phenomenal career tally of 391 goals for club and country.