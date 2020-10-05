With the clock ticking down to the end of the summer transfer window, there are just a few hours left for deals to be done.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United are seemingly leaving all of their business until the last minute which smacks of panic buying, but at least they are getting players through the Old Trafford doors.

One deal that has yet to be completed, however, could see the Red Devils taking an almighty risk.

The club have been linked with Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele over the past week or so, and the Catalan club’s evident need for a permanent sale rather than loan has held things up.

It appears that there may be movement on either side to try and get a deal over the line, but as Sport report, the Premier League club are even considering taking the Frenchman without conducting a medical first.

Given how injury prone Dembele has been since his move to the Camp Nou back in 2017, such a move would be utter stupidity from the United board.