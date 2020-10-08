After a fraught summer of transfer rumours, Manchester United finally plundered the market on the last day to secure former Paris Saint-Germain marksman, Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan will provide some competition in attack to the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

Given that he remains PSG’s all-time top scorer, the centre-forward clearly knows where the goal is.

However, his international team manager for Uruguay, Oscar Tabarez, believes it will be a while yet before anyone will see him running around in the red of Man United.

“He reached an agreement to not complete his contract and, obviously, that made him inactive,” he said at a press conference cited by the Daily Star.

“And afterwards, he didn’t work with any club during this time.

“That made us consider the risks of having a player who wasn’t active and how it could hurt the national team.

“Because he feels he doesn’t know how to play in a different way than giving it everything.”

Although footage has emerged of the striker wearing his United training gear and getting to work on a treadmill, it probably won’t have escaped the notice of too many that Cavani winced a couple of times before the end of the clip.

Given the Red Devils’ current predicament, they really need him to hit the ground running as soon as possible, however, the club might be forced to wait until he’s fully match fit.