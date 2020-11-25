Video: Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic sent off in Champions League clash after steaming into challenge

Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic has been shown a red card while playing for Porto in their Champions League clash with Marseille this evening.

Grujic, who made his debut for the Reds under Jurgen Klopp’s stewardship, was shipped out on loan once more in search of regular first-team football.

A full Serbian international he may be, Grujic has little prospect of breaking into the Liverpool starting eleven, meaning a temporary stint away from Anfield was the best course of action.

It’s easy to see why he’s not in the picture at Liverpool, too, with Grujic being sent off through pure naivety while playing for Porto against Marseille in the Champions League tonight.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Grujic knew he was on a yellow card, but still went steaming into the tackle in that manner. You can’t be doing that, especially on a night as significant as this for Porto.

Now 24-years-old, he needs to iron silly mistakes of this nature out of his game if he ever wants to have any hope of making it back at Liverpool.