Video: Pedro Neto almost provides assist of the season with perfectly executed rabona delivery

Wolves winger Pedro Neto was close to providing the assist of the season during his side’s Midlands derby defeat to Aston Villa this afternoon.

Ten-men Wolves conceded a penalty in the 94th minute of the contest to condemn them to defeat on their home turf, but they came close to finding the back of the net with 79 minutes on the clock, but for the intervention of Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

Leander Dendoncker thought he’d scored as he prepared to wheel away in celebration, before realising that Martinez had kept out his effort on goal. It’s neither Dendoncker’s connection, nor Martinez’s save, that was the most impressive aspect of the passage of play, though.-

Dendoncker had it put on a plate for him by an audacious piece of skill by teammate Pedro Neto. The Portuguese winger clearly grew up watching Ricardo Quaresma in action, because that’s a near-perfectly executed rabona delivery from the 20-year-old!

