Tottenham defender arrested after high-speed crash in early hours of the morning

Tottenham full-back Danny Rose was arrested by police after a high-speed crash at 4am on Wednesday morning, according to an exclusive report published by The Sun.

Rose has had an unfortunate last 18-months-plus, falling drastically out of favour at Spurs, and things have just taken another turn for the worse, with The Sun reporting that he has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

The report notes that Rose escaped from the vehicle without sustaining any sort of serious injury, but a source, speaking to The Sun, revealed their belief that he was “lucky to get out alive”.

As reported by the Guardian two years ago, Rose has previously opened up about his past struggles with his mental health. The Sun’s report suggests that the police’s opinion was that his mental condition was of more concern than his physical in wake of the crash.

We will stop short of jumping to conclusions in terms of Rose’s intentions allegedly driving at high speeds in the early hours of the morning and rather focus on the fact that the 30-year-old is unharmed.