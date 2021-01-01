Eric Bailly’s Manchester United teammates rushed to show their appreciation at the full-time whistle after his brilliant 95th minute block proved to be match-winning.

While Bailly has had his fair share of injury problems since becoming a Manchester United player, when fit, he has frequently proven his quality as a centre-back. One of the best in the league, you could argue.

Bailly has had few more significant moments in a Man United shirt than in the 95th minute of tonight’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa, when a sensational block saw him preserve the Red Devils’ lead and as a result take them level on points with leaders Liverpool.

Pictures courtesy of NBC

To be alert to the danger after playing 95 minutes over the Christmas period deserves a great deal of credit – but fear not, Bailly is not going without. Have a look at how the Man United squad embraced him at the full-time whistle.

From star performers, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, to substitute Juan Mata and Aston Villa’s John McGinn, everyone appeared keen to share Bailly’s big moment with him.

Although, while everyone came with good intentions, this did end up being somewhat of an assault on Bailly. He looked like he’d had enough by the end of it. What a way to say congratulations – get him in a headlock and then onto the floor!

Eric Bailly getting all the love at full-time against Aston Villa #mulive [@footballdaily] pic.twitter.com/3BVs8STlFW — utdreport (@utdreport) January 1, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports via Football Daily