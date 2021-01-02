Menu

FIFA step in to rule against FA after Kieran Trippier was hit with 10-week ban from football

According to El Pais, FIFA have granted Atletico Madrid permission to use the banned Kieran Trippier while investigations continue over the FA’s ruling.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Trippier was hit with a £70K fine and a 10 week ban from football following an investigation into unusual bets placed relating to his transfer from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid.

That was bad news for Atletico, of course, with Tripper subsequently ruled out for a large chunk of what remains of the current campaign. With Atletico top of La Liga, they could do without any setbacks of this nature.

However, it looks as though, at least for now, Tripper will be available. El Pais report that FIFA have agreed to allow Trippier to feature for Atletico while investigations proceed into the nature of his wrongdoing and whether the FA’s ban was justified.

That’s good news for Simeone, but not so positive for the FA, who have been blatantly undermined by football’s governing body in this instance.

