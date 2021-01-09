PSV Eindhoven monitoring Tottenham Hotspur defender

PSV Eindhoven are reportedly ‘tracking’ Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld.

Alderweireld, 31, joined Spurs in 2015 from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth a modest £14.4m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since returning to England’s top-flight five-years ago, the commanding Belgian defender has featured in well over 200 matches in all competitions for Spurs.

Despite failing to claim any silverware during his Spurs career, the Belgian has done his personal status no harm after continuing to be regarded as one of the Premier League’s best centre-backs.

However, with just over two-years left on his current deal, there have been recent suggestions that the 31-year-old could be moved on.

Dutch outlet De Telegraaf have recently reported that Eredivisie title contenders PSV are continuing to track Spurs’ highly-rated defender.

It is not yet known how serious PSV are about luring Alderweireld to the Philips Stadium, however, should the Dutch side up their interest, AS claim Jose Mourinho has a competent replacement lined-up.

The Spanish outlet claim Mourinho has been an admirer of Real Madrid’s Eder Militao for quite some time and could look to bring in the Brazilian defender, who is currently struggling for game-time under Zinedine Zidane.