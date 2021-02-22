Menu

Video: Jean-Philippe Mateta goal – Crystal Palace January signing scores insane backheel nutmeg vs Brighton

Jean-Philippe Mateta, signed by Crystal Palace on-loan from Mainz in the January transfer window, scored a stunning first Premier League goal against Brighton on Monday Night Football.

Palace are in no imminent danger of being dragged into a relegation battle, but giving Roy Hodgson January reinforcements was always going to be an effective way to ensure it remains that way.

In Jean-Philippe Mateta, while he is only on-loan from Mainz, Hodgson’s attacking options were bolstered, and if this goal he’s scored against Brighton tonight is anything to go by, he’s quite the catch.

There didn’t look to be any plausible way in which Mateta could divert this ball into the back of the net from the position he was in, but a brilliant piece of inspiration from the Frenchman saw him nutmeg the goalkeeper with a backheel.

A goal of the season contender from Mateta, and what a night to score it on, from Palace’s perspective!

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

