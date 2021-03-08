Menu

Liverpool and Man United keeping tabs on Sporting wonderkid – but face competition from Serie A giants

Sporting CP left-back Nuno Mendes is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Liverpool and Manchester United, according to A Bola.

Both of the aforementioned English heavyweights are well equipped in that area of the field, with Andy Robertson one of the best in the business and Luke Shaw in-form, but it’s certainly worth them keeping an eye on this young man, who is threatening to break into the Sporting senior side at the age of just 18-years-old.

Mendes is a superb carrier of the ball, being both quick and possessing impressive dribbling skills. Accomplished both on the front and back foot, he’s the modern full-back that clubs are looking out for – not a failed winger, dangerous offensively but a liability in the defensive third.

Nuno Mendes in action for Sporting Lisbon

As a result, or so A Bola report, Manchester United, Liverpool, Juventus and AC Milan are all keeping an eye on Mendes’ developments at Sporting. He is very young and inexperienced to move to a club of that calibre, but if he continues on the path of development he’s currently walking, he’ll go to the top.

