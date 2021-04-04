Menu

Leeds United star likely to pen contract extension in the summertime, journalist reveals

The Athletic reporter Phil Hay has revealed his confidence that Patrick Bamford will sign an extension to his Leeds United contract in the summer.

Bamford played a starring role in Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League, but there were question marks as to whether he was good enough to lead the line for a club at this level.

With the former Chelsea striker having scored 14 goals in 29 league appearances this campaign, he has answered virtually every question posed to him – emphatically.

Though his performances this campaign to date haven’t been enough to earn him a spot in the England squad, it looks likely that they’ve earned him a new contract.

Bamford is one of the top scorers in the PL this campaign.

While answering Leeds fans’ questions during a Q&A session for The Athletic, reporter Phil Hay wrote:

“In terms of Bamford, I’d expect Leeds to tie him to a new deal before next season starts. I’d be surprised if that’s a problem.”

That’s great news for Leeds and Marcelo Bielsa, assuming the latter sticks around. They will be looking to build on the squad they have and their achievements this term. Bamford is a key part in that.

