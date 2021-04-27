Menu

Chelsea among transfer suitors for La Liga star with €35m buy-out clause

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are among the list of transfer suitors for Villarreal left-back Alfonso Pedraza, CaughtOffside understands.

The 25-year-old has a release clause of €35million, and Chelsea are interested in him, along with other big clubs such as Barcelona and Inter Milan.

MORE: Chelsea handed massive double boost in pursuit of £63m defender

CaughtOffside understands these teams have been scouting Pedraza heavily, with the view towards a potential summer move for the former Spain Under-21 international.

Chelsea already have Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri as options at left-back, but the latter of those two may well be on their way out of Stamford Bridge after a lack of regular playing time.

Alfonso Pedraza Villarreal

Alfonso Pedraza is on Chelsea’s radar ahead of the summer

More Stories / Latest News
“I’d sign him over Harry Kane” – Some Man United fans have identified a potential new transfer target
Julian Nagelsmann responds to Ibrahima Konate & Liverpool transfer claims
“Replace him immediately” – Chelsea legend names the man to blame for Blues’ role in Super League farce

Pedraza could then be an ideal signing to provide Chilwell with more competition for his place in the team, with the England international not always entirely convincing in his first season in west London.

Pedraza has also been targeted by Brighton in the past, but that move didn’t work out and it now seems he’s on the radar of some even bigger names ahead of this summer.

More Stories Alfonso Pedraza

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.