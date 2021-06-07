Menu

Arsenal join Chelsea in race to sign £30M-rated Premier League winger

Arsenal have joined the race to sign reported Chelsea target Adama Traore, according to Todo Fichajes.

Adama is one of the most electric wide-men in the Premier League, though has often been criticised for his unrefined decision making and final ball.

The Spaniard’s contribution in terms of goals and assists for Wolves this campaign was measly, but that hasn’t done his stock in the game any damage, so it seems.

Luis Enrique called him up to compete in the EURO 2020 tournament with his country, while the Telegraph‘s Matt Law, speaking on the London Is Blue Podcast, revealed that Chelsea are interested in signing him.

Adama Traore

Adama Traore in action for Wolves

According to Todo Fichajes, Arsenal have now also joined the running to sign Adama, with Mikel Arteta seemingly keen to link-up with his compatriot at the Emirates this summer.

The report claims that Wolves, who will be looking to refresh their squad under new management, in wake of a season to forget, are open to the idea of selling the player.

Wolves could be tempted into cashing in, were they to receive a bid in the region of €35M (£30M), according to the information provided by Todo Fichajes.

