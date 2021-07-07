Leeds United fans will love hearing this. The agent of midfield sensation Kalvin Phillips has confirmed that the England international has no intention of leaving the Whites, despite enjoying a monumental rise to the forefront of European football.

Phillips, 25, joined Leeds United’s youth academy all the way back in 2005.

Since forcing his way into the side’s senior first-team, Phillips has gone on to feature in 211 matches, in all competitions.

After playing a huge role in Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites winning promotion back to the Premier League at the end of the 2019-20 season, Phillips has seen his long-term future speculated.

However, after addressing concerns the 25-year-old may eventually move on, Kevin Sharp, the ex-Leeds player who now represents Phillips, has assured fans his star client is exactly where he wants to be.

“His desire was never to leave,” Sharp told the i. “It was to be rewarded and stay and play for the team he supported as a kid.

“Within the contract he signed in September 2019, we included provisions within it for if Leeds reached the Premier League, so it’s all set up for the top flight.

“We knew it was a bit of a gamble, but we knew Leeds would get there under Bielsa and obviously they did.

“There may be clubs who are actually looking at Kalvin now because the more successful you are – playing for England in big tournaments – naturally breeds interest.

“But Kalvin is happy at Leeds and has no desire to move whatsoever. It’s more a case of ‘carry on what you’re doing for club and country’.”

Phillips, who is currently away on international duty representing England in this summer’s Euros, has enjoyed an excellent tournament.

After remaining a constant in Gareth Southgate’s team selections throughout, the Leeds United midfielder is now a strong contender to feature in the competition’s ‘Team of the Tournament’.

The fact one of their own is performing so impressively on Europe’s biggest stage will certainly make the Leeds United faithful exceptionally proud and long may it continue from a Three Lions point of view.