(Video) PSG ace comments on what discussion with Lionel Messi and Neymar following Copa America final

Following the conclusion of the Copa America, the cameras caught Leonardo Paredes, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr., all sharing a moment, but many wondered what they discussed.

During an interview with TyC Sports, Paredes shared what the three players were discussing, and the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder shared that they didn’t discuss what had transpired in the Copa America final.

“The truth is that we didn’t talk about the final; we talked about how we were, how the family was, what we were going to do now on vacation,” Paredes said.

There was some speculation about whether the two PSG players were making one last pitch to Messi, but it seems that talking football was the last thing on their minds.