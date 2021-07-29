Alphonse Areola is in London to undergo a medical with West Ham United ahead of an initial loan transfer, according to Sky Sports News.

Sky Sports state that the Hammers have reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over a loan deal that includes a permanent option, with personal terms already agreed in principle with Areola.

Areola only missed the very first and last matches of the Premier League season in his loan with Fulham last term, the Frenchman performed superbly despite the side being relegated.

L’Equipe report that the stopper wished to stay in the English top-flight after his spell with the Cottagers last season, particularly in London.

The French publication add that the 28-year-old will sign his contract by Friday at the latest.

? BREAKING? ? PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola is in London for a medical with West Ham. ? Deal agreed with PSG over an initial loan with option to buy. ? Personal terms have been agreed in principle. ?? PSG happy to let him go following signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma. pic.twitter.com/8wFfTiYB4s — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 29, 2021

David Moyes has landed a quality option to offer competition to usual starter Lukasz Fabianski, who turned 36 years old a few months ago, clearly pushing the Hammers to eye a long-term replacement.

With West Ham playing in the Europa League next season, having another solid keeper to call on is necessary.