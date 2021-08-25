Leeds United targeting late loan move for prolific MLS striker

Following what was a hugely impressive spell with Championship side Barnsley last season, Orlando City striker Daryl Dike is once again being tipped for a big move back to England.

That’s according to a recent report from TeamTALK, who claims the powerful American striker is now wanted by Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United.

Dike, 21, spent the second half of last season on loan with Barnsley where he scored nine goals in 22 appearances, in all competitions.

In light of what was a thoroughly impressive short term loan, the 21-year-old is now understood to be a late transfer target for the Whites.

It has been claimed that Leeds United are exploring the possibility of bringing Dike back to England on loan, however, it is understood that the Whites face competition from another English side.

TeamTALK claims to have spoken to a source close to the Yorkshire side, who has revealed that Championship team West Brom, who are now managed by former Barnsley boss Valerian Ismael, is leading the charge to lure the striker away from the MLS.