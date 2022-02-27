Tottenham tipped to cash in on £25m ace and sign replacement more suited to Conte style

Tottenham are reportedly being tipped to sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer as former Spurs defender Alan Hutton expects they might target someone more suited to Antonio Conte’s style of play.

Hojbjerg joined Tottenham under Jose Mourinho, but it seems he’s less of a key figure under Conte, with Rodrigo Bentancur signed in midfield during the January transfer window.

Hutton now thinks it makes sense if Hojbjerg, who is thought to be valued at around £25million, is offloaded this summer to help fund a move for a replacement.

“It really depends on their plans moving forward and who they want to bring in,” Hutton told Football Insider.

“You obviously see Bentancur coming in. He has got different sorts of attributes, he can get up and down the pitch. He’s really like that number eight and I think that’s what Tottenham are looking for.

“Hojbjerg does a specific job for me. He is very defensively minded. I know he’s tried to get forward in certain games, trying to dictate play and make things happen.

“But I don’t really think that’s his overall game. He’s more of a destroyer, breaking things up. It really depends on how Antonio Conte sees his midfield moving forward.

“If they are to go and compete with the teams at the top end of the league, they probably need more. I think Conte knows that.

“If Mourinho comes in with a bid that’s acceptable, they might move him on. Then they look to bring somebody in who can do everything within that midfield. That’s what Conte seems to like.”