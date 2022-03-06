Tottenham ace “would be welcome” at Euro giants next season, manager confirms

Valencia manager Jose Bordalas has made it clear he would welcome the chance to make Bryan Gil’s loan from Tottenham into a permanent transfer.

The Spanish midfield starlet struggled at Spurs before leaving the club on loan this January, and it now seems he’s back to his best with La Liga giants Valencia.

Gil might not have a long-term future at Tottenham, but it could still be that he’ll have plenty to offer back in his native Spain.

Bordalas certainly seems happy with the 21-year-old as he talked up the prospect of keeping him at the Mestalla beyond this season.

“They (Gil and Hugo Duro) are two players who have arrived and are giving us a lot,” he said.

“Right now, we are focused on the current season, and we don’t think beyond the day to day.

“We know the difficulty, and we know that it will be more difficult with Bryan because he doesn’t have an option to buy. With Hugo, there is. Undoubtedly they would be welcome to continue.”