“I’d be waiting for him. Next game, do him – Boff!” – Arsenal legend slams ‘disrespectful’ Spurs star

Former Arsenal defender Ray Parlour has admitted he would have taken Christian Romero out after the Argentine reacted poorly to Harry Maguire’s own goal last weekend.

Manchester United hosted Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites at Old Trafford last Saturday and following a stunning hat-trick from star man Cristiano Ronaldo, were able to come away narrow 3-2 winners.

Spurs put up a good fight though and following goals from Harry Kane and then an own-goal converted by Maguire, were able to drag themselves level on two occasions.

However, after Maguire inadvertently poked the ball beyond teammate David De Gea, Romero was spotted screaming in the England international’s face – seemingly goading him following his recent misfortune.

Speaking about the poor show of sportsmanship the ex-Atalanta defender showed, TalkSPORT duo Jamie O’Hara and Parlour said:

O’Hara: “I think that’s bang out of order. I don’t think I’d do that. I know it’s a big game for both sides but come on.

“I don’t know the situation but you don’t need to do that. Just take the goal and run away and celebrate with your teammates.”

Parlour: “I’ll be waiting for him in the next game, do him – boff!”

O’Hara: “You can’t do that these days.”

Parlour: “You can take him out though! Go for a tackle and get a yellow card for it. Don’t do it 100 per cent, just take him out.

“I got brought up in an era where you do that – Martin Keown, Tony Adams – they know exactly who’s taking the mickey out of people and they do him.”

O’Hara: “I was always up for a laugh and having a bit of banter – I like that. But, on the pitch, I think that’s just disrespectful.

“It’s disrespectful to do that on the pitch, and it ended up coming back to bite him anyway because Ronaldo scored the winner.”