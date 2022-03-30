Newcastle join the race for Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target

Newcastle have joined the race for Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target Alexander Isak.

Isak has been attracting interest from all around Europe, with the Daily Mail reporting that Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in the Real Sociedad forward.

Manchester United and Arsenal will both be in the market for a forward this summer, with both clubs losing players in attacking positions, due to their contracts expiring.

The likes of Edinson Cavani, Alexandre Lacazette, and Eddie Nketiah are all due to leave their respective clubs as it stands.

According to a separate Daily Mail report, Arsenal and Manchester United will have to battle with Newcastle for Isak, as the North East club have joined the race for the Swedish striker.

Newcastle signed Chris Wood in January to bolster their forward line. One goal since joining the club has meant Eddie Howe will be searching for a new man to lead their attack.

The Magpies signed Wood despite him being in his thirties, but Isak is on the other end of the scale. At 22-years-old, Isak’s best years are ahead of him, and he could be the perfect signing for Newcastle as they rebuild their club.