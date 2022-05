Inter Milan are hoping to retain Arsenal transfer target Lautaro Martinez next season.

After losing Romelu Lukaku last year, Inter Milan chose not to replace the Belgian forward, and have utilised Edin Dzeko and Alexis Sanchez alongside Martinez this season.

Understandably, they don’t want to lose another striker, and Gazzetta dello Sport (via Cult of Calcio) are reporting that Inter Milan will do everything in their power to keep the Argentine forward.