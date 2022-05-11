(Video) Mason Mount scores beautiful first time strike from edge of Leeds’ box

Chelsea has taken an early lead against relegation-threatened Leeds United.

The Blues, who are looking to cement their third-place position, have piled the pressure on Jesse Marsch’s Whites as the American looks to beat the dreaded drop.

However, despite Leeds United’s eagerness to remain in England’s top-flight next season, attacking midfielder Mason Mount popped up on the edge of his opponent’s box inside the game’s first five minutes and bent home a beautiful effort.

MORE: Man City squad brutally mock Man United midfielder following Haaland agreement

Following what has been a topsy turvy campaign, the Yorkshire-based club now look to be the favourites to be relegated back to the Championship.