Romelu Lukaku leaves agency with new representative set to meet with Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku has left Italian agency P&P and is now being represented by an independent lawyer.

The Belgian forward has suffered a torrid time since he rejoined former club Chelsea from Inter Milan last summer.

Struggling to recapture his best form, the 29-year-old has found himself fall majorly out of favour with manager Thomas Tuchel.

Despite costing the club an eye-watering £101m just 12-months ago, Lukaku started just 16 Premier League games during the 2021-22 season.

Following what has been a dire campaign back in England’s top-flight for the former Manchester United and Everton striker, sources have revealed exclusively to CaughtOffside that Lukaku has now opted to part ways with his agency.

Headed by super-agent Federico Pastorello, Lukaku’s decision to no longer be represented by the experienced Italian comes after being left bitterly disappointed with the career advice he has received in recent seasons.

The Belgium international is now being looked after by an independent lawyer, who has already taken steps toward finding a new club for his star client.

We understand that Lukaku’s new representative is set to meet with Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta next week to discuss a possible transfer back to the San Siro.

