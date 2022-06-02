Arsenal are said to be bracing themselves for an audacious bid from Serie A giants Juventus.

The Old Lady are said to be in the market for a forward this summer, losing loan star Alvaro Morata, while Paulo Dybala will leave on a free transfer.

To fill at least one of those voids, Juve are now said to be eyeing a deal for Gunners star Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian has been a project of Arsenal’s, and he featured far more consistently this season, making 36 appearances across all competitions.

The winger scored six and assisted as many, and he is now beginning to attract interest from elsewhere.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus want to sign the 20-year-old, and they have a plan to land him.

The report claims the Serie A giants are willing to offer up a player Arsenal are said to want in order to get the deal done.

Midfielder Arthur Melo is said to be likely to be offered up, and it will be interesting to see whether that tempts Arsenal.

Though, given how they have managed Martinelli up until this point, it’s unlikely they will be willing to sacrifice him to land Melo.