Manchester United have reportedly made a decision on the future of midfielder Dylan Levitt.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Scottish club Dundee United, and with his contract expiring this month, Manchester United had to make a decision on his future.

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have triggered the one-year extension in Levitt’s contract, keeping him at the club until the end of next season.

Levitt is yet to make a Premier League appearance at the club but has already become a regular in the Wales national team. The United youngster has managed 11 appearances for his country and started in their recent Nations League defeat to Poland.

Levitt is a highly-rated youngster, and recently won the Fan Player of the Year during his loan spell at Dundee United.

With the recent appointment of Erik ten Hag, the Manchester United squad can start with a clean slate and attempt to impress the Dutch manager. Levitt will be hoping he is given the chance to express himself in the first-team during pre-season and can continue his fine form back in England.