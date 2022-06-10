Liverpool are set to miss out on reported transfer target Gavi this summer.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to the Reds amid contract uncertainty at Camp Nou.

Gavi is out of contract in 2023, and having rejected early offers from the Blaugrana, Barca were heading for a situation where they may have to sell the midfielder on the cheap this summer to avoid losing him for free.

But it looks like they have avoided those two disastrous scenarios, with a new contract now set to be agreed.

According to Sport, Barca are expecting to close an agreement with the star 17-year-old in the coming days.

It’s reported a fresh offer was made on Wednesday, and the midfielder’s salary will match that of Ronald Araujo’s.

The defender was in a very similar contract situation, penning new terms recently.

Gavi now looks set to follow suit, with Barca avoiding potentially losing him to Liverpool in the process.