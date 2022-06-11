Conte has asked current Spurs star about signing world class midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has confirmed that manager Antonio Conte has asked him about former midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen, 30, suffered a life-threatening cardiac arrest during last summer’s delayed Euros 2020.

Despite the severity of the Denmark international’s medical emergency, to everyone’s surprise, Eriksen made a full recovery as well as a competitive comeback.

Although the playmaker had to leave Inter Milan due to Serie A health regulations, the ex-Spurs midfielder joined Brentford on a short-term loan last winter.

However, with his loan spell over, the 30-year-old, now back in England’s top-flight, is looking to take the next step in his inspired career.

MORE: How Man United could line-up next season including 22-year-old winger and £72m midfielder

Understood to be wanted back at Spurs, Hojbjerg, who spoke in a recent interview, confirmed Conte’s eagerness to re-sign the Danish midfielder.

“Everyone knows that Christian is master of his own future,” said Hojbjerg. “He needs to have peace of mind with the family, to figure out what the next step is for him and I am sure he will make the best possible choice for himself.”

“Yes, [Conte] has asked me how he is. When we came back after being together last, he asked me how he was doing. Of course, I can [see him coming back to Tottenham]. Then there is the question of whether he himself can, but of course, I can see that Christian can contribute something to that team.”