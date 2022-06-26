Tottenham’s top transfer target tells friends he wants to join London club

Everton’s Richarlison has told his friends that he wants to leave the Merseyside club this summer in order to join Tottenham and play Champions League football next season. 

The Brazilian is Tottenham’s top transfer target for the summer window reports The Athletic, as Antonio Conte looks to add quality to what is already an impressive front three at the London club.

A recruitment source has told Football Insider that talks have taken place this week between Tottenham and Everton over a potential deal and that the 25-year-old has told friends he is keen to sign for Spurs and play in the Champions League next season.

Richarlison wants to join Spurs this summer
Richarlison played a key role in keeping Everton up last season with his goals late on in the campaign and the 25-year-old grabbed 10 goals in total for the Merseyside club in the Premier League and has a contract with the club until 2024. This would be a huge blow for the Toffees should the forward leave as the club will struggle to find a replacement that matches the Brazilian’s quality.

Everton are said to be holding out for a fee of around £50million for their prize asset reports Football Insider, who need to use their money wisely this summer to ensure that they are not caught up in another relegation battle next season.

As for Spurs, it is hard to see where Richarlison would fit into Conte’s team after the performances of the front three last season but the Brazilian gives the Italian options, both personnel-wise and in terms of formation.

 

