Agreement close: Arsenal ace looks set to complete transfer to London rivals

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno is reportedly closing in on a transfer to Fulham.

The Germany international has fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium since the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale last summer, and it makes sense that he could now be looking to move on in order to play more regularly.

According to West London Sport, Leno has been in talks over joining Fulham, and the newly-promoted London outfit are now said to be close to wrapping things up.

This could be a fine signing for Marco Silva’s side as they prepare for life in the Premier League in the 2022/23 season.

Arsenal should be alright with their options in goal, with Matt Turner just arriving as a backup to Ramsdale, so there’s no reason not to cash in on Leno if he’s unhappy with his role and if there’s a chance to make some money from his departure.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man looked a decent signing when he first joined the Gunners, but he’s not quite been consistent enough and it seems clear now that Ramsdale is the better long-term option to be first choice.