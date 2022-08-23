Chelsea have sent enquiries to FC Porto regarding Brazilian winger Pepe.

Pepe emerged at Porto last season, after the Portuguese giants sold Luis Diaz to Liverpool. This allowed Pepe to showcase his talents, where he impressed during the second half of the season.

Pepe has only played one season at the top level, after spending most of his career in Brazil, so there could be question marks as to whether he’s capable of making the switch to a bigger club as of yet.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Chelsea are one of the clubs willing to take a risk on Pepe, but the report claims that he would cost €70m, with Porto only willing to allow him to leave the club if they trigger his release clause.

€70m for a player with little top-level experience seems excessive, especially considering Pepe is now 25 years old.

The Brazilian youth international would present a significant risk for Chelsea considering the price Porto are demanding, so it may not be the smartest player to target this summer.