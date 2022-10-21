Chelsea are showing an interest in Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Bazunu only recently joined Southampton in a move from Manchester City. The young goalkeeper was unlikely to receive first-team football at City, and with Southampton willing to offer him the number-one spot, it was a no-brainer for the Republic of Ireland international.

A 20-year-old rarely becomes number one so quickly in the Premier League, so it’s huge credit to Bazunu for managing that so early on in his career.

Now, according to Simon Phillips via his Substack column, Chelsea are showing an interest in the goalkeeper.

The report hints that it could be Joe Shields who has recommended the goalkeeper for Chelsea. Southampton manager Ralph Hassenhuttl confirmed recently that Shields would be leaving and reports have claimed that he will be joining Chelsea.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea target any more Southampton players if Shields is confirmed as their co-director of recruitment.

The attraction of playing for a club as big as Chelsea may be too much for Bazunu to turn down, but he’s currently playing every week for Southampton and may not be considered number one if he was to join Chelsea.