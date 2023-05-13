Tottenham Hotspur are said to be monitoring Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu this summer.

According to Football Insider, Spurs are admirers of Bazunu. He’s played 32 times for the Saints in the Premier League and kept four clean sheets.

The 21-year-old stopper made the switch to Saint Mary’s last summer for a fee of £12 million from fellow English side Manchester City.

It’s been a season to forget for the Irishman and his club, earlier this afternoon Southampton’s relegation was made official after a 2-0 defeat to Fulham.

With Spurs’s Hugo Lloris out injured and reaching the back end of his career, it wouldn’t come as a shock if they were to look at signing a new goalkeeper this summer.

If Tottenham are looking to add a new number one in the coming window, they should set their sights higher than Bazunu.

The Ireland international could benefit from a season of Championship in many ways to help boost his morale and confidence as his young career is still only taking off.