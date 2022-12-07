Newcastle United have reportedly pulled out of the running to sign Leeds full-back Cody Drameh.

Back in November, the Daily Mail reported that Newcastle were keen on possibly signing the 20-year-old during the January transfer window, with the same article also noting that the Magpies were keen on West Ham United right-back Harrison Ashby.

Eddie Howe’s side are now said to be focusing on bringing the young Hammers star to St. James’ Park and therefore, the Magpies will no longer be in the race to sign the alternative option from Leeds United, states West Ham insider ExWHUemployee.

The insider said: “They [Newcastle] were chasing another right-back from Leeds. It appears that they’ve pulled out of the running to sign him now.

“So it looks like Ashby will be completing his move to Newcastle.”

According to TEAMtalk, Jesse Marsch wants Cody Drameh to challenge Rasmus Kristensen for the right-back spot in his team next season and therefore, that could be the reason why Newcastle pulled out of the race, as Leed may not want to let him go.