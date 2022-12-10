(Video) Harry Kane smashes penalty past Hugo Lloris as England equalise vs France

England are level against France in Saturday night’s blockbuster World Cup quarter-final.

Les Bleus, led by Didier Deschamps, struck first with a long-range strike coming from midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni after 17 minutes.

However, even though the Three Lions were denied a clear penalty kick midway through the first half, the English have had their revenge after Bukayo Saka was brought down inside the French’s area with the referee left with no choice but point to the spot.

With the weight of his nation’s hopes on his shoulders, Kane, who stepped up, smashed the ball past his club teammate Hugo Lloris.

