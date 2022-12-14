Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae has been linked with a move away from the Italian club in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old South Korean has been linked with clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, but Min-Jae is not focused on the transfer rumours.

The player joined Napoli at the start of the season and he doesn’t seem keen on a move away anytime soon. He has established himself as a key player for Napoli and he will be hoping to guide the Italian giants to domestic glory this year.

Napoli are currently on top of the Serie A standing and their defensive quality has played a big part in their success this season. Min-Jae is certainly one of the best centre-backs in Serie A and therefore the interest from top clubs is hardly a surprise.

It will be interesting to see if Napoli can hold on to the player for the long run.

Speaking to You Quiz (h/t Calciomercato), the defender said: “There are a lot of transfer stories around me, but I’ve only been at Napoli for six months. I’ve avoided interviews, and one of the reasons that the rumours about me disturb me.”

Both Manchester United and Tottenham could use a quality center-back and Min-Jae would be a superb signing. United will have to find an upgrade on Harry Maguire and Spurs need a quality partner for Cristian Romero.

Spurs could have an edge in the chase because of the presence of Son Heung-Min. The 30-year-old attacker might be able to convince his compatriot to move to the London club in the near future.

It will be interesting to see if the two Premier League clubs come forward with an offer at the end of the season.