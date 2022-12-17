West Ham dealt injury blow as star player gets injured during friendly vs Fulham

David Moyes may be without key striker Gianluca Scamacca when they return to the Premier League on Boxing Day after the Italian was injured in Saturday’s friendly against Fulham.

The Hammers made a trip to Craven Cottage for a mid-season friendly against Fulham with Moyes naming a strong lineup with the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma and Scamacca all starting.

But the 23-year-old Italian was forced off with an injury just 12 minutes into the game after a late tackle from Diop and was replaced by Flynn Downes.

McKinlay, the Hammers’ first-team coach, has stated that they will have to wait to figure out the severity of Scamacca’s ankle injury.

After a disappointing start to his West Ham career, Scamacca would have hoped to kick-start the second half of the season. He did well in the Europa Conference League but has struggled in the Premier League.

His injury adds to West Ham’s injury concerns ahead of their Boxing Day match against Arsenal. Moyes will be short on attacking options, with Michail Antonio also out injured. He was unable to play against Fulham due to a muscle injury.