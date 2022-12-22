Leeds United star Mateusz Klich looks set to leave the Premier League club in order to join DC United in January.

That is according to Foot Mercato journalist Sebastien Denis, who states that the Polish midfielder will leave Leeds in the winter market and is set to join the MLS side managed by Wayne Rooney. The operation is believed to be at an advanced stage as the journalist adds the deal is 95% completed.

Klich has been restricted to substitute appearances in the Premier League this season and lack of regular game time with the Whites saw him miss out on the Poland squad for the World Cup, which would have been a big blow to the Leeds star.

The 32-year-old has made just two starts this season and both of them came in the EFL Cup.

The Polish star has been with Leeds since 2017 but his time at the club now looks to be coming to an end.