Leeds United reach £10.6m agreement to sign 24-year-old defender

Leeds United and RB Salzburg have reached an agreement for the transfer of defender Max Wober.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims Jesse Marsch’s Whites are closing in on a deal to bring Wober to the Premier League.

Leeds are closing in on deal to sign Maximilian Wöber from RB Salzburg, here we go! Agreement in place on both player and clubs side. Exclusive news confirmed. ???? #LUFC Understand paperworks are being prepared, final fee will be in excess of €12m. pic.twitter.com/joTrMlkhdI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 1, 2023

Understood to be worth around €12m (£10.6m), Wober, who has over two years left on his deal, is set to join the Yorkshire giants as Marsch looks to boost his side’s chances of Premier League survival.

Although a centre-back arrival now appears to be just a matter of time, Leeds United are believed to also be targeting a new left-back.

According to a recent report from Football Espana, the Whites are interested in resigning Alfonso Pedraza from Villarreal.

Clearly looking to transform his side’s backline, Marsch will be hopeful the Whites can improve their defensive record which has seen them keep just two clean sheets in their last 14 matches, in all competitions.