Tottenham submit enquiry for midfielder who impressed against them

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Sporting Lisbon midfielder Marcus Edwards.

According to a report from Portuguese outlet A Bola, Tottenham have submitted an official enquiry to sign the 24-year-old attacking midfielder.

Edwards has been outstanding for Sporting Lisbon this season and he has 9 goals and 9 assists across all competitions. The former Tottenham player impressed against the Premier League club in the Champions League this season and his performances seem to have caught the attention of Antonio Conte. It is no surprise that Spurs are looking to bring him back to the club in the upcoming windows.

Tottenham need to add more creativity to their midfield and Edwards could prove to be a quality long-term addition. Conte needs to add a bit of craft alongside the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Edwards could be the ideal fit for them.

Edwards left Tottenham back in 2019 in search of regular game time and he will be determined to prove himself at the London club if a transfer goes through in the near future.

The 24-year-old can operate as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger and his versatility will be an added bonus for Conte and Tottenham. It will be interesting to see if Sporting are willing to sanction his departure in the upcoming windows.

Edwards has been a key player for the Portuguese club this season and his departure would severely weaken the squad. It is fair to assume that a January move could be unlikely and Tottenham might have to wait until the summer transfer window in order to sign the player.