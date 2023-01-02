(Video) Martinez shows off World Cup winner’s medal in Man United colours

Man United boast a World Cup winner.

Defender Lisandro Martinez, who recently returned from South America, has been captured showing off his winner’s medal.

The former Ajax centre-back, who joined the Red Devils last summer, has been a revelation at Old Trafford and has undoubtedly helped transform the club’s faltering defensive line.

However, it is this winter that will live the longest in the Argentine’s memory.

Following a hugely impressive World Cup campaign for Argentina, Martinez, who featured in five tournament matches, has now returned to United’s Carrington training facility – winner’s medal in hand.

Check out the moment the 24-year-old showed off his international accolade while wearing United’s colours.