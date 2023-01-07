Newcastle United have been heavily linked with a move for the Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram.

However, journalist Christian Falk has now revealed that the 25-year-old Frenchman is not keen on a move to Newcastle United and he’s waiting for a big team to come in.

Thuram has been in fine form this season scoring 13 goals across all competitions for his club.

The player will be a free agent in the summer and several clubs are thought to be keen on signing him for a knockdown price this month.

Apparently, Newcastle are looking to add more depth to their attack because of the injury issues of Alexander Isak. Thuram could have been a quality acquisition for the Magpies and they will be disappointed that the player is not keen on joining the club. He could have been a bargain acquisition for Eddie Howe.

The 25-year-old has the physical and technical attributes to succeed in English football and he’s only going to get better with experience and coaching.

The French International striker has been linked with clubs like Manchester United as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually. The opportunity to join the Red Devils is likely to be more tempting for the player.