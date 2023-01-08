Lampard has urged the Everton board to sign 10-goal star this month

Everton are looking to bring in attacking reinforcements this month.

According to Simon Phillips from GiveMeSport, Everton manager Frank Lampard has now urged the club hierarchy to sign the Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

He said to GMS: “Strikers have been a priority for Everton. Lampard was disappointed he didn’t get one in the summer. One of those was Ben Brereton Díaz from Blackburn in the Championship. “He’s got a contract that, at the moment, is ending in June 2023, with no sign of a confirmed extension. So, Lampard again has put that name to the board.”

The 23-year-old was outstanding for the championship outfit last season and he managed to score 22 league goals. He has done reasonably well this season as well with 10 goals across all competitions so far.

The player has a contract with Blackburn until the summer and he could be available for a knockdown price this month.

The championship outfit will not want to lose the Chilean on a free transfer at the end of the season and therefore they could consider cashing in on the player before the January window closes.

Everton have had a disappointing campaign so far and they are currently 18th in the league table.

The Toffees have managed to score just 14 goals in 18 league matches and it is clear that they will have to add more goals to the site if they want to survive relegation this season.

Lampard wanted to sign the 23-year-old at the start of the season as well and it will be interesting to see if the club hierarchy is willing to fulfil his transfer wish this month.

Diaz has the quality to thrive in the Premier League and he is young enough to improve further. Given his contract situation, this feels like the ideal time to snap him up on a bargain.