Liverpool lead Chelsea in the race for 20-year-old La Liga midfielder

Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah has been linked with a move away from Spain.

According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the 20-year-old midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to make a concrete move for the former Arsenal Academy graduate this month.

It is no secret that Liverpool will have to bring in more depth and quality in the middle of the park and Musah could prove to be a superb long-term acquisition. They will need players to replace Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and James Milner in the summer when all three players will become free agents.

The United States international has impressed in Spain with Valencia and for his country during the recently concluded World Cup. There is no doubt that the 20-year-old has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League player and working with a manager like Jurgen Klopp could help him develop and fulfil his potential.

However, Liverpool are not the only Premier League club keen on signing the 20-year-old and they will face competition from rivals Chelsea. The report states that Liverpool are currently leading the Blues in the race for the 20-year-old midfielder and it remains to be seen whether the Reds can fend off the competition and secure his services.

Chelsea could lose Jorginho on a free transfer at the end of the season and Musah could be a quality long-term alternative.

The player is reportedly on the radar of his former club Arsenal as well and it will be interesting to see if the Gunners are prepared to bring him back to the club in the near future.

Musah needs to join a club where he can play regularly and continue his development. He cannot afford to sit on the bench at a top club at this stage of his career.