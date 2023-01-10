Steven Gerrard ‘approached’ as LFC legend ‘set to be offered’ unexpected International job

According to recent reports, former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard has held (not-so) ‘secret’ talks with the Poland national team about the possibility of becoming the country’s next head coach.

That’s according to Polish outlet Meczyki, who claims that the ex-England international and the Poland Football Federation have been discussing a potential deal that would see the 42-year-old succeed Czeslaw Michniewicz as the country’s national manager.

It has been reported that the PFF contacted Gerrard ‘several days ago’ about becoming their manager with the former Villa and Rangers boss now said to ‘considering the offer’ on the table.

