Newcastle planning swap deal for £50m star which involves Martin Dubravka

Leicester City FC Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United are reportedly planning to try signing Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison in a swap deal.

According to reports, the Magpies could be prepared to try tempting Leicester into a sale by offering them goalkeeper Martin Dubravka as part of the deal.

Leicester lost Kasper Schmeichel in the summer, so could do well to bring in an experienced ‘keeper like Dubravka.

Still, one imagines the Foxes will do everything they can to keep hold of Maddison after his superb performances in his time at the King Power Stadium, which saw him included in the England squad for the recent World Cup.

Newcastle could be a tempting destination for Maddison, though, as he’ll surely want to avoid being stuck in a relegation battle with Brendan Rodgers’ struggling side.

The 26-year-old could cost around £50m but it remains to be seen if using Dubravka could lower that price.

