West Ham man could be gone before Everton game

West Ham United could reportedly be about to make a big call on the future of their under-fire manager David Moyes.

It’s not been a good season at the London Stadium so far, and the latest reports suggest Moyes could be shown the door before the club’s next game against Everton.

According to the Mail, the pressure behind the scenes is now said to be at “boiling point”, with club bosses increasingly unsure if they can stick with Moyes for much longer.

The Scottish tactician has done fine work with the Hammers in his second spell in charge, but this season hasn’t gone to plan at all.

Big names like Rafael Benitez and Nuno Espirito Santo have been linked as possible contenders to replace Moyes if he does go.