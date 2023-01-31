Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has been linked with a move away from Elland Road this month.

As per Daily Mail, Premier League side Leicester City are keen on signing the player before the transfer window closes and some of the staff at Elland Road are pushing for the club to sell the 25-year-old winger.

Harrison has been an important player for Leeds United since joining the club but it seems that his performance is have divided opinions amongst the club staff.

The winger has 18 months left on his current contract at Leeds and it will be interesting to see if the Whites are prepared to sell him at this stage of the window. Jesse Marsch will find it difficult to replace the player with so little time left and he would end up strengthening a direct rival like Leicester as well. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few hours.

Ideally, Leeds should look to hold on to the player until the summer transfer window and then let him move on at the end of the season.

Harrison has proven his quality in the Premier League with Leeds and he will have no shortage of suitors at the end of the season. The 25-year-old will certainly fancy his chances of securing a respectable move away from Elland Road.

For now, Marsch should look to keep hold of the winger and he could be an important squad player for Leeds during the second half of the campaign.