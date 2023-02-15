Liverpool and Manchester United have opened preliminary talks to sign Torino defender Perr Schuurs.

Schuurs only joined Torino last summer after signing from Dutch club Ajax. The 23-year-old has quickly become a regular for the Italian club, playing 19 games in all competitions so far this season.

Despite only joining at the beginning of the season, Schuurs could be on his way out as some of the biggest clubs in England are now showing an interest in the defender.

According to Tuttosport, via Football Italia, Manchester United and Liverpool have already made contact with Torino regarding the availability of Schuurs.

You’d imagine it won’t be easy to convince Torino to part ways with Schuurs so soon after signing him, but it could be an opportunity too big to turn down for the young Dutchman.

Moving to the Premier League is often seen as the pinnacle of any player’s career and when you’ve got clubs such as Manchester United and Liverpool keeping tabs on you, a move to England could be of interest to Schuurs.